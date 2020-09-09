Andy Simon Sr. of Allakaket, Alaska, was born to Lee and Sarah Simon in Allakaket on Dec. 13, 1937. His parents raised him and his siblings in Hughes and Allakaket. He passed on Sept. 6, 2020, in Fairbanks.

During the late 1960s, Andy Sr. and his brother, Pollack Sr., joined and trained with the union. After that dad was a proud member of Operators Union Local 302. He worked on the trans-Alaska pipeline and various road projects around Interior Alaska, including the Dalton Highway and parts of the Parks Highway. Other jobs he held over his life include heavy equipment operator, wildland firefighter, tribal council member, and he was chief a couple of times. Later in life, he had the contract for the airport maintenance at Allakaket. And finally, he volunteered all his life for the dog mushers association as timekeeper and with Allakaket's spirit camp.

He was a lifelong provider - always hunting and trapping. He hunted along the Koyukuk River, up toward Bettles and down by Big Lake near Hughes. His trapline extended toward Tanana on the old mail trail. Andy Sr. enjoyed the process and also enjoyed teaching others the skills and the love of being out on the land. He raced dogs for many years, including two sixth-place finishes in the North American Sled Dog Race and in the Fur Rondy. Always competitive, he ran in snowshoe races at the winter carnivals.

Andy was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in late July and died six weeks later at his daughter's home in Fairbanks. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Ludy, Lena Simon, Effie (Simon) Williams and Emily Sam, his son Tim Ned, and finally his best friend, Bill Williams, of Hughes. He is survived by his siblings Pollack Simon, Sr., Eliza Ned, Peggy Patterson and Vincent Simon. He is also survived by his children and those he raised as his own, Andy Jr., Geri, Joy and Barbara Simon, Raquel Moses, Sylvia Bergman, Jeremy Edwards, Derek "Benny" Williams, Brooke Williams, and Levi and Sidaadza Williams. He is survived by many grandchildren around the state and in Florida.

The family will take Andy home to Allakaket where his final service will be held on Thursday. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Also thanks to the medical teams at ANTHC and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. Dad was well loved and respected.

