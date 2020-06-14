Ann C. Prewett, born in Hazel Green, Alabama, on Sept. 5, 1926, passed away on May 10, 2020. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband "JJ" in 1972. She is survived by her sons Johnnie and Charles, and her dear grandchildren John, Alistair, Greg, Erin, Roy and Maggie and great-grandchildren Thorin and Conner.
Ann had many dear friends, a few of whom were Donna and Jay Casper, Carolyn and Roy Pettegrew, Audry and Greg Birchard, Janel Cross, Marilyn Sourthlan and Susanne Baltz. Ann never met a stranger and enriched the lives of friends and acquaintances in her far-flung travels, like when she took six kids - her three children, nieces Nellie and Sandy and nephew Dale - all to Michigan to pick cherries. What fun! Per her wishes her ashes, together with her daughter Carol, will be interred in the Suwannee River. Due to the times we will not have a physical memorial but a virtual memorial: www.facebook.com/events/585791495378224.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 14, 2020.