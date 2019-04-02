Home

Ann Loretta Matthew was born July 6, 1945, in Concordia, Kansas. She passed away in her sleep at her home in March 2019. She graduated from Purdue University in 1969 with a degree in audiology and speech sciences. Moving to Alaska in 1971, she was active in causes involving social justice. Ann loved pottery and art. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on April 6 at the University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tanana Valley Kennel Club.
