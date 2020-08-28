Ann Lorelle McCabe Mihalik, 68, of Fairbanks, died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with her beloved husband Wayne and two "fur babies" Max and Molly by her side.

Born May 1, 1952, in Louisiana to Donald and Vera McCabe, Ann was one of six children. Ann lived the majority of her life in Fairbanks, with short residencies in Washington, Maryland and Germany. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1970 and went to college in Washington.

Ann worked at various organizations as an accountant, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. It was always her dream to open a floral business, and in the early 1990s she and her husband opened You're Special, a floral and gift shop which they ran for some 10 years.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Wayne Mihalik; sister, Francine Ball; sisters-in-law, Linda Sherman and Eunice Palen; nieces, Johnna Lemm, Josie Paris, and Kathy Lucich; nephew, Chris McCabe; and other nephews on the East Coast. She is also survived by her adopted sisters Sharon McConnell, Donna Cofield, Shirley Lee and Marilyn Callahan, and special friend Norma Wivoda.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John "Jack" Mackey, Edwin "James" Mackey, Donald "Buddy" McCabe, Jr., and Michael McCabe.

Graveside services will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Northern Lights Cemetery in Fairbanks at 1:30 p.m, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

The family gives special thanks to personal care assistant Valentina Eppingher for all that she did during Ann's final months, Dr. Wiegands, Deb Kokrine and all those at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Clinic for the wonderful care they provided Ann throughout the years. The Chapel of Chimes staff was so kind and helpful during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to Wayne Mihalik, 1143 Sunset Drive, Fairbanks, AK, 99709.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store