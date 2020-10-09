1/
Anna Elizabeth Dube
1929 - 2020
Anna Elizabeth Dube, 91, of Delta Junction, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020.
Anna was born on April 27, 1929, in Kraubath, Austria. She married Henry Dube on Jan. 16, 1954, in Salzburg, Austria. They later moved to Alaska, with Anna having spent 57 years as a resident of Delta Junction. She and Henry were both members of the Pioneers of Delta.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dube. She leaves behind her four sons and her daughter.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 9, 2020.
