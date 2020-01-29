|
|
Anna Marie "Annie" (Jungwirth) Modrell, 67 years young, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at FMH in Fairbanks. She had courageously battled and won the fight against cancer for the last 16 years, but succumbed to COPD and interstitial lung disease.
Anna was born in Redfield, South Dakota, to Charles H. and Anna L. (Weiland) Jungwirth on Sept. 22, 1952. She was eighth of 12 children and honored her mother by sharing her birthday and name.
She is survived by her partner and soulmate of 25 years, Michael H. Cook; her daughter Michelle (Mario) Perez; granddaughters Michaella, Mariah, and Marlii Perez and great grandson, Aziyah of Fairbanks; bonus daughters Laci (Alex) Matarazzo, Amber (Cole) Gunter, and Aimee (Jamie) Gifford of Benton City, Washington; sisters, Shirley Jungwirth; Sharon Jungwirth and brother, Bernard (Janice) Jungwirth of Redfield, South Dakota; sister Jean Bode of Boise, Idaho; sister Carol (Gary) Case of Sedalia, Missouri; brother, Roger Jungwirth of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard, Roland, Robert and John as well as sister, Donna. Beloved pets, Rocky and Blue also preceded her in death.
Anna sought something new and relocated to Idaho in 1985. She married and was widowed by James Modrell while living in Idaho. Upon his death, she relocated to Alaska. After a short time in Kenai she moved to Fairbanks where she remained until her passing. She worked in Prudhoe Bay holding several positions and eventually became an industrial seamstress, which lent itself to opening her business, Tundra Totes.
She took great pride in the things she created, whether it was a sewn item or the comfort food she cooked. When her health allowed, gardening brought great joy. Canning, baking and sharing her knowledge of life experience are some of the things that her granddaughters are honored that she was able to pass on to them.
Anna was known for her hard-working nature, working up to five jobs at a time while raising her daughter as a single parent. Anyone that ever met her will never forget her fierce independence, her strong opinions and ability to freely share that with others. She was real with everyone she met. Anna found her joy in helping others. Spending time with those she loved, especially her granddaughters, was one of her greatest treasures. She was a living example of what it means to fight and persevere. Anna was a wise soul and will be greatly missed by many family and precious friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Cafe de Stir It Up, 201 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK, 99701. Please join us as we share her most cherished and comforting foods as well as memories of her life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020