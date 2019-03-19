Resources More Obituaries for Annette McCarty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annette Carroll McCarty

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Annette Carroll McCarty, 76, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2019, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Annette, the daughter of Clifton and Alice Carroll, was born in Fort Yukon on Dec. 2, 1942. Her early life was spent growing up in Fort Yukon and on the trapline at 22-mile with her parents and siblings living a subsistence lifestyle of hunting, fishing and trapping. She attended elementary school at the Territorial School in Fort Yukon through the eighth grade. She, like many of her peers, attended boarding school at Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka. Annette cherished her memories of high school at Mt. Edgecumbe where she met many of her lifelong friends. Later, she attended the American Indian Center in Chicago, Illinois, where she studied business classes, accounting, shorthand and typing. Later, she would dazzle her children with her shorthand skills and her uncanny ability to write backwards.

On Oct. 10, 1976, she met the true love of her life, her husband Jim. Together they raised their children and began a 42-year adventure living in many places all over the world. Fort Yukon, Eielson, South Carolina, Germany, Texas, Anchorage and Arizona.

As a devoted military wife, and nurturing mother, Annette also took jobs in the food service industry. She developed a talent in culinary arts where she had extraordinary skills of catering and designing trays of food for special events. She was sought after by many for her amazing skills of presentation. In 1988, while working as the manager at the Commissary delicatessen in Sembach Air Force Base, Germany, Annette was recognized for the L. Mendel Rivers award for her contribution to the "Best" Commissary in the world. In 1990, Annette was honored by President George H. W. Bush for her support as a military wife to her husband Jim who served the Air Force for 27 years.

Annette was blessed with many virtuous traits. The one that stands above all was her kindness and compassion for people. She would help those in need whether it was for a meal, a place to rest or a listening ear. This is a God given trait she instilled into her children. She was also blessed with the gift of joy and laughter. She loved to spend time visiting her family and telling stories over a game of ten thousand, when she would roll the dice and shout, "Come on bones!" Not many knew of her talents of freehand drawing portraits using charcoal, or while approaching a red light and rolling the windows down with her kids in the car, she'd sing opera in the loudest voice she could muster and her kids would promptly disappear out of sight. Also, her ability to give the best impersonation of Mick Jagger … all for a good laugh. How she loved to laugh.

Although she traveled the world and lived in many places she always returned home to Gwichyaa Zhee, in January when it was 50 below so she could bundle up and marvel the northern lights and walk on the cold crunching snow and in July, she'd come home where she could help process fish with her daughters at fish camp.

Annette loved the Lord and is now dancing in heaven.

Annette is survived by her loving husband, retired Chief Master Sgt. James H. McCarty Jr.; her children, Laurie Thomas, Christopher LaBelle (Erik), Debbie McCarty, Diana McCarty, Georgianna Hormann (Ethan) and Clifton McCarty (Meilynn); her step-sons, James H. McCarty III and Mace McCarty; grandchildren Daniel, Brandon, Andrea, Corrina, Cody, Tyler, Hunter, Jeremy, Ethan, Brayden and Max; great-grandchildren, Treydon, Karli, Ava, Aria, Sasha, Carson, Cody Jr., Bria, Ben, Keyan and Kehlani; brothers and sisters, Patricia Carroll, Marvin Carroll, Florence Carroll, Alice Burk, Jeanne Carroll, Dorothy Clark, Donna Carroll, Donald Carroll and Jerry Carroll; brothers-in-law, Thomas McCarty (Nancy) and Dan McCarty (Angie); and sister-in-law Delores Henry (Dewey).

Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Alice Carroll; siblings, Clifton Carroll Jr., James E. Carroll, Michael Carroll; and son-in-law, David Lee Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at the David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks at 1 p.m. March 20. A second service will be held at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Fort Yukon at 2 p.m. March 22.

