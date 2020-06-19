Annie Bell Jones, age 93, of Fairbanks, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2020, due to natural causes. Annie was born on Feb. 15, 1927, in Egypt, Texas, and has lived in Fairbanks for over 45 years.
She was a mighty woman of God. Her spirit was bigger than life and was contagious. She spoke with such grace and wisdom. Any person who encountered her presence was tremendously blessed. When you think of philanthropy, she was the perfect example. I would say that "giving" was actually her first, middle and last name. "Prayer warrior" could also have been her whole entire name because, when she prayed, there was a rattling in the heavens and the earth. You knew God heard her prayers and was ready to move on your circumstances because of that special relationship she had with the Father. The word "love" comes to mind, too. Her love for people of all walks of life was pure and felt in a nano second. She was a special lady who always had a encouraging word or prayer customized just for you.
She got married to Tommie Lee Jones in May of 1948. She was a professional chef for over 70-plus years. Cooking was her passion and if you ever tasted her food then you would definitely know it. In every state she cooked and would feed hundreds, and even thousands of people, because that was her giving her "God given" gift away. Her entrepreneurship started early in life. Her first business venture was cooking. She loved cooking so much that she had a restaurant at the Maranatha Inn in Fairbanks, Alaska, called Annie's Place, in the summer of 1984. Also, she started her other business, Annie's Chicken Coop, at the Alaska State Fair in August of 1976. Annie's Chicken Coop was in operations for about 34 years. She was getting older but had more energy, because she started Annie's Little Blessings Daycare' when she turned 80 years old. She also retired from Alyeska pipeline.
She was a eagle lodge member, ordained missionary and a mother of the AME church. Some of her accomplishments are on June 15, 2001, she received a Lay Council Award for Outstanding Service. On April 28, 2007, she received an award for her continuing love, devotion and dedication to the Christian Women Fellowship, Inc. On this same day, she received a Certificate of Recognition as a honorary member of Christian Women Fellowship, Inc. On Aug. 9, 2009, she received a Certificate of Appointment as a home mission worker from the AME Zion Church. I could write many, many more accomplishments, but there truly is not enough words in all of the encyclopedias, dictionaries or books to share with the world about this legendary woman. Her greatest accomplishment was her faith walk in God, and her six children, 19 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren and too many other family members to count.
Annie is survived by her children, Tommie Lee Jones Jr., Thomas Franklin Jones, James Willy Jones and Ramona Renea Jones-O'Kelley; sister, Claudine Shorter; grandchildren, Kim Dobbins, Carolyn Jenkins, Bethan Freed, Shanita Jones, Charlene Mitchell, Cherisse Caldwell, Christopher Swain, Christy Jones, Travis Jones, Tyler Jones and Tobia Jones.
The Jones family would like to thank all of you who supported us in prayers, monetary contributions, food, flowers, gifts and love. We would like to say that she loved all of us very much. We could of not asked God for a greater angel to encounter here on this earth. We love you Annie!!!
Psalm 91:1: "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty."
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m., at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, with Reverend's David and Helen Phillips of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services starting at 1 p.m. Her burial will follow services at Northern Lights Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 19, 2020.