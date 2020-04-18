|
Annie Duffy, of Fairbanks, passed away on the afternoon of April 16, 2020, due to complications of Hemochromatosis. Fortunately, Annie was able to pass peacefully while surrounded by her loving family.
A full obituary and memorial services will be announced at a later date on her Facebook page. In the meantime, please try to remember Annie as a fine artist, dedicated teacher, and beloved sister and daughter that she was.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, that you donate to the Fairbanks Art Association in her memory. You can find the donation page at fairbanksarts.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made on her Facebook page or at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 18, 2020