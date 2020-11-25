Our precious Tostie girl, April Ann Carlo, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020. Tostie was born to Archie and Virginia Thurmond on Feb. 23, 1974, in Tanana. Our dad chartered Galena Air Service to go to see his baby girl. She was the youngest of a large family and from that day on was firmly, and affectionately, the baby.

From an early age, one could always find Tostie adoringly following her Dad or brothers around in pigtails and a baseball cap along the banks of the Yukon. As the years passed and she was a teenager, you could still find her with her Dad or brothers working the barges that docked in Galena, operating the forklift. Tostie was the epitome of a strong, fiercely independent lady.

She was a leader, creative, athletic, intelligent and dedicated. Tostie was simply beautiful. You always knew when she was in a room. Her laughter was unabashed and infectious. She did everything with her full self and her whole heart. She gave the best hugs, called all hours of the night, loved and forgave. Tostie's whole being was as bright as the sun. The warmth emanating from her soul touched us all. Her smile filled the hearts of many.

Tostie's most triumphant accomplishment in life was being a mom to the great joys of her life: Baby Doug, Sydney and Julianne. The role of mom was one she treasured most. Putting her children's needs and happiness above hers was standard of Tostie.

Besides her children, Tostie could still be found with her brothers and sister; the love and devotion that she shared with her siblings is one of the strongest memories that will comfort us. Also blessed with the unconditional love and protection that only an aunt can give were Tostie's numerous nieces and nephews, whom she was never shy about singing their praises. Tostie was a steadfast friend to many who never judged, always led with compassion, and was quick to share a laugh.

Only after meeting Corey Frey did Tostie experience true love, joy and comfort. With Cory she found a friend and partner to walk through life with. Together they managed the family business in Galena, bringing people together and treating them like family.

Tostie was innocent and beautiful. Having weathered traumatic events in her young life that would have brought the mighty to their knees, Tostie persevered. Her struggles were many and at times heavy, but she held fast to life for as long as she could. Let us all remember her for the beautiful light that she was.

Preceding Tostie in death are her most beloved parents, Archie and Virginia, and siblings Charlene, Archie Jr., Cyndy Ann, Stewart, Marlene and Marvin.

Tostie leaves behind to keep her memory alive her children, Doug II, Sydney and Julianne; sister, Josephine (Jimmy); brothers, Ed (Kate) and Darryl (Rocky); numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and her partner Corey.

