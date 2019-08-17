|
Arthur Lee Mathena, 74, passed away the evening of July 10, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Art was born in Ellensburg, Washington, on July 15, 1944, to Thomas and Irene Mathena. In high school, he met the love of his life, Carole, who he married in 1962. In the years following they had three sons, Craig, Shawn and Tom. In 1976, the family moved from Washington to Alaska. Art built their home in North Pole. He completed it in 1978 and lived there until his last month of life.
In his adult years, Art was a jack of all trades. He was a self-employed carpenter with his business Mathena Services. He was a hunter and a fisherman. He participated in softball, horseshoes, darts, bowling and playing cards. He enjoyed snowmachining, camping, watching the Seattle Seahawks, drinking a cold one and eating his favorite foods. Those close to him knew these foods were Hershey Kisses, Reese's peanut butter cups and chocolate chip cookies.
After retirement, Art kept himself busy. He grew tomatoes in his greenhouse and worked in his yard. Even in his last year, Art was splitting and stacking his own wood. He appreciated a busy day. In the evening he would say, "Boy, we were busy today! What are we doing tomorrow?"
Art loved spending time with his family and he loved his three grandchildren. His sons, Craig and Tom, survive him. His wife, Carole, and his son, Shawn, preceded him in death. Art will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at The Badger Den.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 17, 2019