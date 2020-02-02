|
|
Arthur "Art" Lionel Carroll, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home after an 18-month struggle with bladder cancer.
Art was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Price, Utah, to Almon Lavanda Carroll and Minnie Josephine Henderson Carroll. He was the last of 10 children and the only one born in a hospital. Art's eldest brother was 26 years old when he was born, so he had nieces upon his arrival. He was raised as Lionel, which is what his classmates called him until he went into the Army.
Art lived in Utah until he was 8 years old and moved to Alaska in 1944. He and his parents took a train from Salt Lake City to Seattle, then spent a week on a steamship from Seattle to Seward, and then two nights on a train from Seward to Fairbanks, arriving Halloween night, 1944.
Art attended all of his school years in one building at Main School on 8th and Cushman, graduating from Fairbanks High School in 1954.
After flying all over Alaska with one of his closest friends, Don Ferguson - who at the age of 16 was the youngest commercial pilot in Alaska with over 4,000 hours in the air before he graduated high school - they flew to Cuba. In the fall of 1954, four young men from Fairbanks flew in a Beechcraft Bonanza from Fairbanks to New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, and then to Cuba. They were treated like celebrities as they entered the hotel in New York City in their wolf parkas at Christmas. On the return trip, Art stayed in Seattle to pick up a brand new '55 Chevy. He and Bud Hardy drove around the west coast and then all the way back to Alaska. This adventure was one of the greatest highlights of his life.
Art served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60 as a telephone operator.
In 1960, Art married Betty Jean Valdez and adopted her first-born son, Kenny. They later adopted from birth Rod and Loa. A few years later Arthur was conceived and born. After Betty passed away, Art married Suzanne Ruth House, and adopted her three sons, Chris, Peter and David. Outgrowing the house on Park Drive, they built the big white house and put in the second heated swimming pool in Fairbanks, outfitted with a diving board and a slide. Art and Suzanne hosted many class reunion parties for Fairbanks High School graduates over the years and welcomed the neighborhood kids and families to share in the fun of the pool every summer.
Art got his first job as a young boy delivering newspapers for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. Later he worked for his older brothers at the Big Bend Tire Shop on South Cushman Street.
In 1961, he seized the opportunity to become an Allstate Agent. Art's success led him to agent of the year in the state of Alaska for more than 25 years in a row. He accomplished the highest Allstate honors, Circle of Champions, 11 times between 1984 and 1996. During this time, he had the most successful Allstate Agency in the Northwestern Region, which included five states: Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Hawaii, all from our little Golden Heart City of Fairbanks. He got his start by walking through Island Homes knocking on doors offering quotes to homeowners. His 40-year career spanned from the days of 3-inch-by-5-inch note cards, to microfiche, to computerized data. His favorite and most remembered humorous advice to those considering marriage was to make sure to check each other's dental records and driving records. He built lifelong relationships with his Allstate clients from Barrow to Juneau.
Art's passion was found at Summit Lake. He acquired his property from the only first cousin he knew, out of around 100, Fred Carroll, who owned the land from the 1940s. Art owned the first Polaris dealership in Interior Alaska, a benefit that allowed him to akeep his family of nine riding snowmachines on the weekends all winter. As posted previously in the News-Miner, Art named a mountain peak in the HooDoos as "The Tit" which later became the starting line of the now famous Arctic Man Race. His summers were spent at Summit fishing, hunting, riding terra-tigers ('60s-'70s), argo's ('80s) and 4-wheelers and enjoying the serenity he found there. He loved introducing people to the beauty of the Alaska Range. Summit Lake was his heaven on earth.
Art and Suzanne traveled the world together, seeing much of the United States, going to New Zealand to ride motorcycles across the islands, dancing the nights away as they floated down the Danube River in Europe, seeing England, France and Spain, as well as the Amazon River and many other places. They enjoyed their retired winters in Palm Springs where Art enjoyed golfing and downhill skiing at Big Bear and Mammoth.
For about 15 years, Art faithfully fought against the dementia that eventually took his beloved Suzie. He was valiant in taking care of her up to the end as he exhausted every avenue possible to reverse a disease that is relentlessly cruel.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, Claude, Ward, Jasper (Jay), James, Teamon, Elwood, Ella, Melba and Loa, his wife, Suzanne, and his sons Kenny, Chris and Peter.
Art is survived by his children, Rod Carroll, Loa (Bob) Hubbard, David (Jamie) Carroll, all of Fairbanks; and Arthur (Marquita) Carroll, of Palm Springs; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, of Fairbanks and throughout the U.S.
The family would like to thank Fairbanks Hospice nurse, Sarah, for her kindness, compassion and comforting presence on Art's final day.
Memorials may be made in Art's memory in the form of donations to of Alaska, Fairbanks or the .
Per Art's request, we will not have a formal service at this time. The family will announce a celebration of life this summer as he will be laid to rest next to Suzanne at the Northern Lights Cemetery.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 2, 2020