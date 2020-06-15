Our beautiful Ashley Nicole Sortman, 28, passed away in an accident on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Fairbanks. Ashley was born and raised in North Pole, Alaska.

Ashley was a very caring and compassionate person, easy to be around; people enjoyed her company. She had a heart of gold. She loved creating artwork and writing poems. What Ashley loved the most with all her heart and soul was her children Kaylee Ann Marie, age 8, and Brayden Lee, age 6. She loved spending time with them, teaching them to color and do artwork. Her children knew that their mom loved them very much! Summer in Alaska was her favorite time of year and watching sunsets. Ashley left us way too soon.

Ashley is survived by her children, Kaylee Ann Marie Sweet and Brayden Lee Sweet, of Fairbanks; siblings, Jennifer Parson, Chase Mckiernan, Nickolas Borash, and Kiersten Eubanks, all of Fairbanks; mother, Stacy Armstrong, of Fairbanks; father, Arthur Sortman, of North Pole; grandmothers, Allison Sortman, of North Pole, and Bonnie (Pete) Boggs, of Topeka, Kansas; and grandfather, Arthur Armstrong, of North Pole.

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandfather Fred Sortman, of North Pole.

A celebration of life for Ashley will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m., at the Grange Hall, 2800 Grange Road, North Pole. Please bring a dish and joyful memories of our beloved Ashley. You may send flowers directly to the Grange Hall on Saturday or in care of the Fairbanks Funeral Home (during business hours), 3704 Erickson Ave., Fairbanks, Alaska 99709. 907-451-1110.

