Barbara Cay Ford lost her battle to cancer Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 64.
Barbara Cay Ford born Dec. 14, 1955, to John and Joan Ohler in Eugene, Oregon. Eventually the family moved to Portland, where Barb attended Lents Elementary and John Marshall High School.
Barb moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1976 after serving in the Army. She worked at Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System until she decided she was ready to go back to Portland. When she returned to Portland, she worked for Fred Meyer, Franz Bakery and Mt. Scott Community Center, where she met her husband, Michael Ford. Barb also enjoyed volunteering at Generous Ventures, a local food bank.
Barb was an avid gardener and loved to make quilts for her family. There was not a person she didn't know when shopping. She was very outgoing. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. You would be lucky to sit down in her home as her decorations were all throughout the house.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Ford, of Portland; sons, Knute Rasmussen (Steffany) of Spokane and Peter Rasmussen of Fairbanks; daughter, Nicole Rasmussen, of Portland; sister, Shirley Stewart, (Gary); brothers, Michael Ohler of Fairbanks, Kenneth Ohler of Portland; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Jaden Catchpole, Brielle Rasmussen and Austin Rasmussen, all of Spokane; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Mt. Scott Funeral Home, Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 29, 2019