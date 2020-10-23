Barbara Ann Colbert was born on Oct. 3, 1943, in Karnack, Texas, to the late Henderson Hygh Sr. and Etwill "Red" Woods. She passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, in her home in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Barbara graduated from Karnack High School and attended Jarvis Christian College then later moved to Los Angeles, California. During her time in California she met the young Bennie D. Colbert, Sr., and they fell in love and married on Nov. 15, 1966, and had three beautiful children. Barbara received a Bachelor of Science in early childhood development and a Master of Science in special education.

During the early '80s, Barbara and her family moved to Fairbanks. She became involved in the Fairbanks foster care system and became a foster parent. Because of her love for children she adopted 12 foster children. With her ability to work with special needs children and children with behavioral issues, her business grew as the owner Fairbanks Early Learners Childhood Development Center.

Barbara was loved by everyone, she was easy to talk to and had a caring heart. Her compassion for humanity and selflessness made her known as "community mother," and everyone was always welcome in her home.

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Bennie D. Colbert, Sr.; daughters, Latissue' Colbert, Shawnte Colbert, Sherie Colbert, Erin Colbert, Ashley Colbert, Shannon (Russel) Colbert and Mayzalene Colbert; sons, Bennie D. Colbert, Jr., Andra' Colbert, Omar (Thomas) Colbert, Carlos Colbert, Shamiko Colbert, Demiko Colbert, Avery Colbert and Chief Colbert; her maternal aunt, Mable Bernice Williams; paternal aunts, Murtis Durham, Gladys Marie Conner and Willie Ruth (Wendell) Pace; grandchildren, Lorraine Knoxson, Jaquelle Oates, Taylor Colbert, Kylee Colbert and Kennedy Colbert; nieces, Vernetta Evans, Heather Hygh and Sara Lewis Clabo; nephew, Pete Lewis; two goddaughters, Darcelle Jones and Jenifer Brown; one godson, Darell; best friends Shirley Montgomery, Val Cofield, Brenda Jones, Stanislaus Butler and Alene Porche; and a host of cousins, relatives, friends and classmates.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3030 Peger Road, Fairbanks, Alaska. Viewing will be 12:30-2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines and facial coverings will be required.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

