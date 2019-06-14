Barbara Hardy, 75, of Boone, Iowa and formerly of Fairbanks, died June 4, 2019, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone, Iowa.

Following her wishes, Barbara has been cremated.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, Sixth and Marshall, in Boone.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Barbara Ray (Miller) Hardy was born April 10, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, to Hugh and Dorothy (Bowen) Miller. Her family moved to Alaska in the summer of 1957. She met Willis (Bill) George Hardy, and they were married in May 1963 in Fairbanks.

Barbara and Bill had three children. They remained in the Fairbanks-North Pole area through the children's school years and then spent many years relocating from various areas in Washington state and back to Wrangell, Alaska. After her husband, Bill, died, Barbara moved to Iowa, where she spent her twilight years until her recent passing.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, music and traveling, especially cruises, and being a part of the Red Hat community in Wrangell and Boone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Hardy, in 2006; son, Russell Hardy, in 2017; and granddaughter, Jessica Hardy, in 1992.

Barbara is survived by a son, Michael (Angela) Hardy, of Fairbanks; daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Daleske of Boone; brother, Rick (Gretchen) Miller, of Huntington Beach, California; two sisters, Joann Burns of Kingston, Washington, and Judy (Wayne) Zauner of Yuma, Arizona; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to request memorials be made to the or the Hospice Program at Boone County Hospital in Boone.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemoriachapel.com.