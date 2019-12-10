|
|
Longtime Fairbanks resident Barbara Helen Matthews passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Fairbanks. A brief memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019, at Fairbanks Lutheran Church.
She was born in Flint, Michigan, to Elinore H. and Harold G. Smith. After graduating with distinction from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in English and journalism, she moved to Philadelphia to work for Ladies' Home Journal magazine. Later she joined the editorial staff of Farm Journal magazine as teen editor.
While working for the magazine, she was sent on assignment to cover National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. There she met James W. Matthews, then the Fairbanks District Extension Agent. After a long distance courtship, the couple married in Flint in 1959. They drove north to Fairbanks, where they made their home, later building a house in the hills north of Fairbanks.
A journalist throughout her life, Barbara worked as a freelance writer, as technical publications editor for the U.S. Air Force for many years, and for eight years as the associate editor of The Northern Engineer, published by the Geophysical Institute at UAF.
An avid reader, she loved to travel and made numerous trips with her husband to such distant places as Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Kenya, England, Mexico and Central America, Europe, Scotland, Austria, Switzerland, Iceland, Greenland and the Baltic countries. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially time spent at the family cabins on the Delta Clearwater and the Goodpaster River. Animals were her special friends, especially a succession of beloved cats. She was interested in protecting animals and the wilderness for future generations and supported various national and international conservation groups. Feeding and watching birds and wildlife were year-round interests.
Over the years, Barbara was active in many organizations, as a Cub Scout Leader, a member of Fairbanks Lutheran Church, the Mid-Acres Garden Club and Forget-Me-Not Garden Club, Pioneers of Alaska Womens Igloo No. 8, the UAF College of Fellows and the Fairbanks Branch of the American Association of University Women. As chairman of AAUW's topic "This Beleaguered Earth," she organized and led a community-wide effort to build the first bicycle trail in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Four years later the Farmers Loop bicycle trail was dedicated, with then-Gov. Jay Hammond and local dignitaries participating in the ribbon cutting and riding bikes along the newly completed bicycle trail.
In 2001, she and her husband Jim received the Distinguished Senior Volunteers Award at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Senior Recognition Day in honor of their many volunteer efforts in the community.
She leaves behind her daughter, Shannon, of Fairbanks; son, Stefan; his wife, Julie of Colorado; two granddaughters, Taylor and Arin; and two grandsons, Tanner and Talon; brother-in-law, Glen Matthews; neices, Laurie Wheeler, Tamara Gebhardt, Shelly Matthews-Frein, Jenell Matthews Efron; and nephews, Alan Wheeler and Keith Matthews. As she requested, her ashes will be scattered near the family cabin on the Goodpaster River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the James W. Matthews Volunteer Leadership Fund, UAF Foundation, P.O. Box 755080, Fairbanks 99775; Fairbanks Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1012 Cowles St., Fairbanks 99701; or World Wildlife fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037-1193.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 10, 2019