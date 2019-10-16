|
Barbara June Carson, passed away Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1936, to Frank and Neva Stoneman in Meeker, Colorado. Barbara and her three brothers, Glen, Carl and James Stoneman, grew up on a ranch on the White River in Colorado. She attended a one-room school house until the age of 14, when the family moved to Meeker, where she attended high school.
Barbara married Ellis Michael Sullivan in 1954. In 1955, they had a son, Michael John Sullivan. Barbara and Ellis divorced in 1956.
Barbara married Richard Carson in 1959, and he adopted Michael, who took his last name. In 1965, they moved to Nenana, where she spent many years as an active member of the Nenana Dog Mushers, school board and municipal election board.
Barbara's husband Richard passed away in 1998. She is survived by her son, Michael John Carson; granddaughter, Natasha Whitney; great-granddaughters, Lia and River Whitney; nephews, Frank and Darwin Stoneman; and many other great nieces and nephews. She was dedicated to and greatly loved by her family and community.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Nenana Tribal Hall. A potluck will follow at 4 p.m.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 16, 2019