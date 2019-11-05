|
|
Barbara Louise Koneczny, 70, of Fairbanks, died Nov. 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Harry and Louise Lindquist. Barbara lived in Fairbanks for the past 40 years and retired from the city of Fairbanks as finance director. She loved crafts, spending time with her family, fishing and her grandkids.
Barbara is survived by her son, Brett Forsythe, of Fairbanks; daughter, Tamara Hassler of Copperas Cove, Texas; grandson Derek Forsythe, of Fairbanks; grandkids, Evyn Koneczny, Dameyn Hassler, Lillyan Hassler, Azaela Forsythe, Meara Forsythe, Quinn Sandberg, Derek Forsythe Jr., Delaney Forsythe; and sister, Peggy Kleve.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 5, 2019