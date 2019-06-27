1940-2019

Barb was born in Santa Barbara, California. She moved to Fairbanks in 1959 and continued her college education at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. She met David McCaleb at UAF and they married in 1961 at Immaculate Conception Church. She received her masters in library science from the University of California, Berkeley. Barb loved books and was the school librarian and computer teacher at Immaculate Conception School for many years.

Barb loved family dinners and having friends over; cross-county skiing and ice skating; flowers and gardening; travel; the church; sewing; volunteering; photography; listening to music and playing the piano; riding bikes; watching sled dog races and the birds at Creamer's Field; sitting in the sun; and poodles. Most of all, Barb loved children and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandson.

In death, Barb joins her parents, her older sister, and her beloved husband, David, in a realm free of worldly issues, but filled with endless joy.

Barb is survived by her children, Chris and Pete Terzi; Tracy and Mike Boyajian; Lori McCaleb; Lin and Malcolm Goepfert; Patrick McCaleb; Janet and Dave Gamelin; Frances and Mark Jurek; Murphy and Clare McCaleb; her grandchildren David and Brittany Duncan; James Duncan and fiancee Alyssa Larsen; Anthony, Matthew and Nolan Boyajian; Caleb, Leo, Denali and Jenya Gamelin; and Kenai McCaleb; her great-grandson Teddy Duncan; her sister, Joanne Millard and her family; and countless beloved friends.

A rosary will be held on July 9 at Immaculate Conception Church at 2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 3 p.m. Afterward there will be a reception in Murphy Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to .

Online condolences may be made at www.blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary