Barbara S. Ford, 89, passed away quietly at the Mt. Baker Care Center in Bellingham, Washington, on Jan. 13, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Chaplain (LTC/Ret. US Army) Martin M. Ford. Barbara was the daughter of Betsy and Curtis Sanderson and was born in DeKalb, Illinois. She had a brother, Challuce, and a sister, Lorraine.

Barbara is survived by her six children: Martha Le Drew (Tim), of Canada; David Magnuson-Ford (Heidi) of Canada; Becky Kopp (Tim), of Washington; Jordan Ford (Kathy), of Minnesota; Marybeth Barrett (Don), of Utah; Betsy Retterer (Jeff), formally of Fairbanks and now of Washington, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Barbara and Martin first came to Alaska in 1979. Chaplain Martin Ford was Post Chaplain at Fort Wainwright when he retired at the end of 1983. They left Alaska for a few years but returned in 1990. They lived in Anchorage, Homer, Soldotna and ultimately again in Fairbanks. They had about 25 wonderful years of the midnight sun and Alaska was forever "home" in their hearts.

Barbara retired after nearly 40 years as a registered medical technologist. She worked in various clinics and hospitals all over the U.S. including Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Barbara was an accomplished writer. She wrote a syndicated column "Whimsey" for the Winona Daily News in Minnesota for nearly two decades.

Memorials can be made to one of the following two organizations: Naselle Lutheran Church, 308 Knappton Rd., Naselle, WA. 98638; The Ferndale Endowment c/o Whatcom County Library Foundation, 5205 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226.

A committal service will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 11, 2019, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.

