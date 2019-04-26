Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Zuelsdorf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Rogers Zuelsdorf

Obituary Condolences Flowers On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Benjamin Rogers Zuelsdorf, loving son and dear friend of many, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at 34. Medical evaluation suggests he had an undiscovered heart condition, an enlarged heart that resulted in untimely and abrupt heart failure.

Benjamin was born in Fairbanks and moved with family in 1987 to Wisconsin and the Chicago area, where his parents attended graduate schools. He returned to Fairbanks in 1996 and attended Pearl Creek Elementary, then on to West Valley High School, where he graduated in 2002. Ben showed an early interest in music and art and often talked about the encouragement and challenge by his art teacher, Robby Mohatt, at West Valley. He was elated upon winning Best of Show in two-dimensional art at the North Star Borough School District's annual student show in 2002. Ben was an adventurous and thoughtful young man and left home on his own at 19 to experience his world firsthand. He didn't like Alaska winters and roamed to Tucson, Arizona, for some time and eventually located to Portland, Oregon, where he decided to attend college. In 2011, he earned a Bachelor of Music in piano (jazz emphasis) from Portland State University.

He was the only child of his father, Dean L. Zuelsdorf, of Fairbanks, and his mother, Catherine Rogers Jonsson, of Lidköping, Sweden.

Benjamin's life was dedicated to music. He began piano lessons at 8 with master piano teacher Wayne Reid, of Downers Grove, Illinois. He followed this early training with various piano and guitar teachers in the Fairbanks area. While occasionally requiring great encouragement to practice as a child, over time, Benjamin developed a very strong work ethic toward mastering the piano by devoting countless hours to his instrument with a wide musical repertoire.

Benjamin was a true Portland "working musician." He favored the jazz genre, but also spread his talents to hip-hop and funk bands, big bands, quartets and trios, and accompanied singers of all musical persuasions. As a jazz pianist, Benjamin firmly believed in the importance of playing classical music to strengthen his abilities and demanded that he practice six hours per day. He loved to jam with others at local bars and was well-known for his musical knowledge, often "teaching" while playing with others as has been told. He was admired by his fellow musicians and was thought to have a great career into the future.

Benjamin also enjoyed the years he played for mass and accompanied choirs at Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Portland. His mother will always cherish the memory of the 45-minute concert Ben played just for her at Saint Andrew. He filled the beautiful church interior with glorious works by Chopin and Mozart ... as well as Thelonious Monk!

When not performing, Benjamin worked as a piano instructor and delighted in teaching his students who ranged from young children to elders. He worked independently as well as with several music schools in the Portland area. Nothing pleased him more than helping students progress in their musical skills and aspirations.

Benjamin loved life, music, family and his many friends. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and passionate spirit. He is remembered for expressing his musical ideas and vast musical spirit and personal philosophies with friends late into the nights. Unfortunately, Ben left us so quickly and far too soon. His passion for music and life were intertwined and will not be forgotten.