Bernard L. Yates Sr., 59, of Fairbanks, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 15, 2019. Bernard was born Aug. 5, 1959, in East St. Louis, Illinois. He lived in Alaska for 29 years.

Bernard married the love of his life, Sandy on Nov. 10, 1978. He received his GED that same year and went on to obtain his certification in small and large engine repair.

Bernard and his brother opened their own auto shop in 1990 in Fairbanks, which became very successful. Their reputation for good work earned them an exclusive contract to maintain the entire Fairbanks FedEx fleet of delivery trucks.

Bernard was an avid hunter, fisher and all-around outdoorsman, a passion he instilled in his entire family. He was strong, compassionate, loving and forgiving. He gave shelter to countless children whose own families neglected them. He loved and doted on his wife daily and raised his sons to treat all others with respect. A better family man there was none and though he will be sorely missed, his teachings and thus, his memory will be with us forever.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Sandra Yates, of Fairbanks; sons, Berard Yates Jr. and Edward W. Yates, of Fairbanks; grandsons Anthony Yates, of Fairbanks, Caden Yates, of Anchorage and Izayah Yates, of Fairbanks; great-grandson Tyler Yates, of Fairbanks; and brother Jerry Wayne Yates, of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Yates, mother Faye Yates McBride, brother Donald Yates and sister Barbara Yates Harper.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. July 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1500 Cowles St, Fairbanks. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 11, 2019