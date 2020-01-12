Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
1508 4Th St
La Grande, OR 97850
(541) 963-5022
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard LeRoy Sherwood Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard LeRoy Sherwood Jr. Obituary
Former Fairbanks resident Bernard "Bernie" Sherwood, 78, died Dec. 23, 2019, in La Grande, Oregon. Bernie was born March 24, 1941, in Miami to Bernard and Lois Stoner Sherwood.
He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1959. His claim to early fame was a stunning rendition of Elvis Presley in the 1957 Arctic Capers Talent Show at Lathrop High School. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Kahler, now of Washington City, Utah. He was working for Pan American Airlines in Fairbanks, when he and his family were transferred to Los Angeles in 1969. Bernie loved cars and tinkering and loved his jobs in the aviation industry. Besides Pan American, he also worked for Evergreen Airlines and Polar Airlines. Upon retirement, he moved to Cove, Oregon. Bernie was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a good friend to many. He will be missed.
Bernie is survived by his four wonderful children: Jina Sherwood, of Medford, Oregon; Laurie Sherwood Johnson (Mark) of Gilbert, Arizona; Douglas Sherwood (Brian) of Henderson, Nevada; and Amber Sherwood Klumker (Jonathan) of Gig Harbor, Washington; and his grandchildren: Ryen Sherwood (Jina); Kacie, Conner, Ryan and Sammy (Mark and Laurie); Arin, Aubrey, James, Julia and Aidan (Amber and Jonathan); great-grandchildren: Oakley and Sawyer Zink (Kacie).
He also leaves behind his sisters, Susan Sherwood Wilken (Gary) of Fairbanks and Robin Sherwood Smith (Mike) of Fort Collins, Colorado; and nieces and nephews, Matthew Wilken, Allison Wilken Curry, Karen Wilken and Bobby Wilken, all of Fairbanks; and Leah Smith Kennedy, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Greg Smith of Bend, Oregon.
Also surviving Bernie is a brother, Tommy Rowen, from Kingman, Arizona. They recently found each other and were joyfully reunited. Brothers from the same mother!
Bernie was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Stoner Sherwood, in 1943; his father, Bernard LeRoy Sherwood Sr., in 2003; and his stepmother, June Shaffer Sherwood, in 1993.
A private family service was held in La Grande, Oregon at the Loveland Funeral Chapel. He was laid to rest at the Cove Cemetery, in Cove Oregon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -