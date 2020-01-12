|
Former Fairbanks resident Bernard "Bernie" Sherwood, 78, died Dec. 23, 2019, in La Grande, Oregon. Bernie was born March 24, 1941, in Miami to Bernard and Lois Stoner Sherwood.
He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1959. His claim to early fame was a stunning rendition of Elvis Presley in the 1957 Arctic Capers Talent Show at Lathrop High School. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Kahler, now of Washington City, Utah. He was working for Pan American Airlines in Fairbanks, when he and his family were transferred to Los Angeles in 1969. Bernie loved cars and tinkering and loved his jobs in the aviation industry. Besides Pan American, he also worked for Evergreen Airlines and Polar Airlines. Upon retirement, he moved to Cove, Oregon. Bernie was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a good friend to many. He will be missed.
Bernie is survived by his four wonderful children: Jina Sherwood, of Medford, Oregon; Laurie Sherwood Johnson (Mark) of Gilbert, Arizona; Douglas Sherwood (Brian) of Henderson, Nevada; and Amber Sherwood Klumker (Jonathan) of Gig Harbor, Washington; and his grandchildren: Ryen Sherwood (Jina); Kacie, Conner, Ryan and Sammy (Mark and Laurie); Arin, Aubrey, James, Julia and Aidan (Amber and Jonathan); great-grandchildren: Oakley and Sawyer Zink (Kacie).
He also leaves behind his sisters, Susan Sherwood Wilken (Gary) of Fairbanks and Robin Sherwood Smith (Mike) of Fort Collins, Colorado; and nieces and nephews, Matthew Wilken, Allison Wilken Curry, Karen Wilken and Bobby Wilken, all of Fairbanks; and Leah Smith Kennedy, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Greg Smith of Bend, Oregon.
Also surviving Bernie is a brother, Tommy Rowen, from Kingman, Arizona. They recently found each other and were joyfully reunited. Brothers from the same mother!
Bernie was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Stoner Sherwood, in 1943; his father, Bernard LeRoy Sherwood Sr., in 2003; and his stepmother, June Shaffer Sherwood, in 1993.
A private family service was held in La Grande, Oregon at the Loveland Funeral Chapel. He was laid to rest at the Cove Cemetery, in Cove Oregon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 12, 2020