Bernice D. Boykin, also known as "Bunnie" to her church friends, and Ms. B to others, was born Oct. 16, 1931, to Mansfield J. Boykin Sr. and Lena Bernice Boykin in Hampton, Virginia, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Oct. 15, 2020.
Bernice graduated from Howard University and the University of Michigan. Her education and training prepared her for many years of work in public health. She proudly served in the United States Air Force in the early 1960s and served in the United States and Germany. While stationed at Elmendorf Airforce Base, Bernice discovered Alaska. In the early 1980s she decided to make Fairbanks her home. Her dear friends and community were a source of great joy and gratefulness. In her later years she worked as a substitute teacher and worked at Sam's Club.
Bernice loved the Lord and shared that love and passion with everyone she came in contact with. She attended First Presbyterian Church, went to Bible Study Fellowship for many years, and had several prayer groups. She volunteered at her church, was on the board of Fairbanks Community Food Bank, she volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters and was always one of the biggest collectors of pledges for Bowl for Kids sake, year after year.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Mansfield James Boykin Sr. and Lena Bernice Boykin, and brother, Mansfield James Boykin Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 547 Seventh Ave., Fairbanks, AK, 99701. Masks and social distancing will be required. If you plan to attend the service please call the church office ahead at 907-452-2406 to register. When the maximum capacity is reached, the doors will be closed. However, services will also be available live on line at Facebook.com.
Search "First Presbyterian Church of Fairbanks" and select "First Presbyterian Church of Fairbanks-Home/facebook."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters or Food Bank of Alaska.