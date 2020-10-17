1/1
Bernice D. Boykin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice D. Boykin, also known as "Bunnie" to her church friends, and Ms. B to others, was born Oct. 16, 1931, to Mansfield J. Boykin Sr. and Lena Bernice Boykin in Hampton, Virginia, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Oct. 15, 2020.
Bernice graduated from Howard University and the University of Michigan. Her education and training prepared her for many years of work in public health. She proudly served in the United States Air Force in the early 1960s and served in the United States and Germany. While stationed at Elmendorf Airforce Base, Bernice discovered Alaska. In the early 1980s she decided to make Fairbanks her home. Her dear friends and community were a source of great joy and gratefulness. In her later years she worked as a substitute teacher and worked at Sam's Club.
Bernice loved the Lord and shared that love and passion with everyone she came in contact with. She attended First Presbyterian Church, went to Bible Study Fellowship for many years, and had several prayer groups. She volunteered at her church, was on the board of Fairbanks Community Food Bank, she volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters and was always one of the biggest collectors of pledges for Bowl for Kids sake, year after year.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Mansfield James Boykin Sr. and Lena Bernice Boykin, and brother, Mansfield James Boykin Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 547 Seventh Ave., Fairbanks, AK, 99701. Masks and social distancing will be required. If you plan to attend the service please call the church office ahead at 907-452-2406 to register. When the maximum capacity is reached, the doors will be closed. However, services will also be available live on line at Facebook.com. Search "First Presbyterian Church of Fairbanks" and select "First Presbyterian Church of Fairbanks-Home/facebook."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters or Food Bank of Alaska.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved