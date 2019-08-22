|
Bertha Marie (Yrjana) Jarvi was born on March 9, 1932, in Redding, Michigan. She was the granddaughter of Finnish immigrants and was raised on her family's farm in the rural community of Tapiola, Michigan. She attended nearby schools in Houghton and Hancock and grew up alongside her many siblings and extended family. "B," her chosen name, left this temporary home to meet her savior; beloved husband, Don; and son, David, on Aug. 16, 2019.
"B" was always a tenacious spirit and had many adventures throughout her life. She had two children, Wendy Nagle and David Nagle. In 1967, she married her dear husband, Don, and they moved to Appleton, Wisconsin. There, "B" took a job working for Kimberly Clark and was able to travel the world, which included visiting her ancestral land of Finland and reconnecting with her relatives; "B" spoke and read fluent Finnish. While working full-time, she obtained her master's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin. After retiring from Kimberly Clark, Don and she began another adventure and moved to Fairbanks. During the past 35 years, they made Fairbanks their home, spurred by their diligent work, community involvement and as an active part of the St. Raphael Catholic Church family.
"B" received the first license ever issued by the State of Alaska for her legal advocacy and guardianship services business, which helped hundreds of people throughout Alaska. She was known throughout the Fairbanks community: nail and hair salons, Barnes and Noble (her favorite place), gas stations, banks, court system, grocery stores and the Republican Women's group; wherever "B" went there seemed to be someone she had positively influenced.
St. Raphael Catholic Church and her friends meant the world to her, especially after Don's passing. She would look forward to Sunday Mass all week long. In frequent phone calls to her daughter, she would speak about the different parishioners and the surrogate children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren she cherished at church. She was a force throughout this community and her presence will be deeply missed.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church. A potluck will follow in the social hall, provided by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Raphael's Catholic Church's Religious Education fund. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who provided care, prayers and comfort for "B" throughout her life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 22, 2019