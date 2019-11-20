|
|
Our loving mother, Bettie Milliken, passed away peacefully this November just two months shy of her 91st birthday. Well known and loved in downtown Fairbanks, Bettie gave years of service to Lemon's Women's Apparel, Northward Apparel, Hoyt's Jewelry, Owl Tree and Arctic Travelers.
Left to grieve and celebrate her interesting and amazing life is her brother, Richard Bivens (wife Nancy); her children, Dan Mitchell (wife Patsy), Cheryl James (husband Lee), Pam Colgan (husband James); and her grandchildren.
Bettie lost her son Rick Mitchell in a tragic plane crash in Healy in 1991. Although her son was gone, he left great treasures on Earth through his wife, Beverly Mitchell, and children, Tina, Aaron, Amber, Missy and Dawn. All are married and living honorable lives and continue to spread Rick's love with their own children and grandchildren.
Bettie joins her mother and father, Helen and Gaylord Bivens; husband, Frank Milliken; and sons, Rick and Michael, in "Forever at Peace with Jesus." She will lay in rest with her parents and husband in Boise, Idaho.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 20, 2019