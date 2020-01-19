|
Betty Ann Weeks passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Fairbanks, surrounded by family and supported by friends near and far.
Betty was born in Minnesota to Patricia (Hall) Standish, from Kodiak, and Richard Standish Sr., enlisted military from Oregon. Betty was brought to Eagle, Alaska, as a small child and lived the majority of her adolescence along the Yukon river. She was truly a quintessential Alaskan girl who could chop wood, camp, fish, hunt and mush dogs, all while never breaking a nail.
Betty loved music and learned to play the guitar in one night. She was tenacious in everything she wanted to learn, even so much as to graduate high school a year early. Betty was the wife of Everette Lynn Weeks for 33 years. They had two boys and 4 grandchildren who truly brought them happiness and joy.
Their life was full of adventures including; camping, fishing, hunting, rodeos, poker parties, barbecues, family vacations, four-wheeling trips and even the occasional snow machining trip to Summit Lake.
Betty and Lynn lived in Washington, Alaska and Oregon, but Alaska was their home. Wherever they were, they made a welcoming home for anyone that would visit. Betty would show her love through cooking and enjoyed sharing and practicing her culinary skills with her loved ones. She welcomed family and friends, new and old with a smile and a hug. Betty worked at Tanana Chiefs Conference and Interior regional housing company for a combined 25 years making friends wherever she went.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lynn Weeks; sons, Jason Standish-Weeks, Wayne Weeks and his wife, Hallie Weeks; grandchildren, Riley, Lila, Colter and Ashlyn; brother, Richard Standish, and his wife, Jamie Standish; sister, Sam Barfield, and her husband, Rich Barfield; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney and Jeri Weeks; Donald and Ladonna Weeks; Neil Weeks; Linda Weeks; as well as many aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews and an array of cousins and friends. She loved them all and welcomed time with them when ever possible.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty (Hall) Blondin; aunt, Jeannie (Hall) Compton; and little brother, Jason Standish. The family will have a small celebration of life and will take Betty home to Eagle in the spring, where she will be placed to rest next to her mom and brother.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank because Betty believed "to share food is to share love."
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 19, 2020