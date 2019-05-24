Sweet Baby Betty was born in San Francisco, California, before the bridges were built. Only weighing 1 pound at birth (just a little premature), she was a true miracle child. Every day since has been a blessing, beating the odds of just surviving at all.

Betty grew up in Visitation Valley, close to the Cow Palace and attended Balboa High, San Francisco's largest high school (now a historic building, thanks to the efforts of all those Buccaneers to preserve it).

Betty's grandfather was Count Lanskoi, the interior secretary of Russia. Subsequently, she was adopted in 1940 by James Ferrari.

Betty met and married Ed Malhiot in 1953, produced two angelic children, Garry and Donna, and maintained a 59-plus year successful marriage until Ed passed in 2012. Together they built Malhiot's Laundry and the Northern Lights Roller Rink in Fairbanks; they built and managing both businesses from the ground up. Betty enjoyed "clowning" and was a member of No. 81 LOSNA, raising money for Shriner Hospitals with her "Strawberry Shortcake Clown" character while living in Fairbanks. But now the clowning is over, and an eternity with the lover of her life and all their loving canine pals begins. We'll miss Mom. Now she gets to sleep and play with her dogs forever. Mom, enjoy yourself!

Mom's last blessing: "I love and thank my dear children, Garry Malhiot, Donna Malhiot and Jerry Laubhan; and my beautiful neighbors that were my extended family." XXOO Published in Daily News-Miner on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary