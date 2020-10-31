Betty Jean (Parsons) Taylor was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1931, and died on Oct. 20 at the age of 89. In her teens her family moved to Marion, Ohio, where, while in high school, she met her future husband of 69 years, Thomas Gayle Taylor. Betty and Tom attended Kent State University together and were married soon thereafter.
Betty raised four children, trained as a draftswoman, worked as a realtor and as a church secretary. In mid-life, Tom entered the Methodist ministry and Betty worked steadily beside him, most memorably with church choirs and youth groups. In their early married life, Betty and Tom lived in Milwaukee, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and then in the Endicott region of New York. Their life in the ministry took them to New Haven, Connecticut, and then to serving churches in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Norwich and Binghamton, New York, Fairbanks and Homer, Alaska, and back to Norwich. She and Tom traveled extensively through the northern regions of Canada and Alaska, and then, in retirement, visited South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Thailand and Vietnam, very briefly, China (where Betty broke her leg on arrival and had to return home). They retired to Essex Junction, Vermont, 10 years ago and became active members of the First Congregational Church in Burlington.
Betty was a musician and had a love for literature and poetry. Her artistic genius, however, found its greatest expression when she channeled her skills as a seamstress into the creation of beautifully designed and meticulously crafted quilts which own a number of awards in nationally juried competitions. The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, wished to purchase one of these for its permanent collection but Betty didn't want it to leave her family.
Betty was a kind, gentle and generous person who was widely loved by all who knew her. She was especially loved and appreciated by the young people in the churches she served with Tom, and of course by her children and husband.
Betty is survived by her husband, Tom; her four children and their families (Kathy Taylor and husband Jim Katz, of Bedford, MA; Judy McCarty and husband Bob McCarty, deceased, of Greenville, TX; Sally Necheles and husband Michael Necheles of Rochester, NY, and Bob Pepperman Taylor and wife Fran Pepperman Taylor of Colchester, VT); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The Taylor family would like to express its deep appreciation to the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care, the Bayada Hospice, and Dr. Zail Berry for the care they provided Betty in her final illness. Bob will never forget the six young members of the Maple Ridge staff who assembled to sing soothingly to Betty in her final hours.
A memorial service was held via Zoom on Sunday, Oct. 25. The link for the service can be found at the First Congregational Church of Burlington website, firstchurchburlington.org.