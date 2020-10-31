1/1
Betty Jean Taylor
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean (Parsons) Taylor was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1931, and died on Oct. 20 at the age of 89. In her teens her family moved to Marion, Ohio, where, while in high school, she met her future husband of 69 years, Thomas Gayle Taylor. Betty and Tom attended Kent State University together and were married soon thereafter.
Betty raised four children, trained as a draftswoman, worked as a realtor and as a church secretary. In mid-life, Tom entered the Methodist ministry and Betty worked steadily beside him, most memorably with church choirs and youth groups. In their early married life, Betty and Tom lived in Milwaukee, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and then in the Endicott region of New York. Their life in the ministry took them to New Haven, Connecticut, and then to serving churches in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Norwich and Binghamton, New York, Fairbanks and Homer, Alaska, and back to Norwich. She and Tom traveled extensively through the northern regions of Canada and Alaska, and then, in retirement, visited South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Thailand and Vietnam, very briefly, China (where Betty broke her leg on arrival and had to return home). They retired to Essex Junction, Vermont, 10 years ago and became active members of the First Congregational Church in Burlington.
Betty was a musician and had a love for literature and poetry. Her artistic genius, however, found its greatest expression when she channeled her skills as a seamstress into the creation of beautifully designed and meticulously crafted quilts which own a number of awards in nationally juried competitions. The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, wished to purchase one of these for its permanent collection but Betty didn't want it to leave her family.
Betty was a kind, gentle and generous person who was widely loved by all who knew her. She was especially loved and appreciated by the young people in the churches she served with Tom, and of course by her children and husband.
Betty is survived by her husband, Tom; her four children and their families (Kathy Taylor and husband Jim Katz, of Bedford, MA; Judy McCarty and husband Bob McCarty, deceased, of Greenville, TX; Sally Necheles and husband Michael Necheles of Rochester, NY, and Bob Pepperman Taylor and wife Fran Pepperman Taylor of Colchester, VT); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The Taylor family would like to express its deep appreciation to the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care, the Bayada Hospice, and Dr. Zail Berry for the care they provided Betty in her final illness. Bob will never forget the six young members of the Maple Ridge staff who assembled to sing soothingly to Betty in her final hours.
A memorial service was held via Zoom on Sunday, Oct. 25. The link for the service can be found at the First Congregational Church of Burlington website, firstchurchburlington.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
on Zoom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ready Funeral Service, Inc. Mountain View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
October 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Niles
October 27, 2020
Tom .
Sorry to hear of Betties passing.
She was my oldest friend,
I knew her since we were neighbors and playmates in 1945 ' She was a real fine lady
sincerely,
John c. Keggan
john keggan
October 25, 2020
Betty was a beautiful person, inside and out! I will never forget the time my family had with her and Tom in Fairbanks Alaska. Pastor Tom has a permanent place in my whole family's hearts as the most genuinely caring and loving pastor, and Betty will never be forgotten, as she was equally as "REAL"!
Francis Lupton
Friend
October 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Getchonis
October 24, 2020
Betty did so much for the youth group in the Broad St Methodist Church in Norwich. She had such energy and that encouraged the youth to experience all kinds of things. There were trips to Sky Lake and hikes and sledding. Penny enjoyed it all. Penny always looked forward to seeing both of you when you were in town. I just can't express how sad I am but know she is with God now.
Nancy Snell
Friend
October 23, 2020
Rev. T. & Family,
It is with my deepest sorrow to hear of Mrs. T.’s passing. Both of you had such an impact on my life and the youth group and folk choir at Embury UM Church in Scranton. You laid the foundations and showed us how to grow to be fine, upstanding adults. Thank you for the lessons taught and learned. I am so thankful for the time and love you both spent and loved us for who were, a group of kids so dissimilar but you loved us and guided us as only the two of you could.
My prayer would be for you to feel the comfort and love of Christ. May he grant you with the strength to carry on your lives in health and love.
Remember, she is never far from you. If you listen close enough you will hear her speak to you. She has slipped the veil of man and now resides with God and Saints.
I would be remiss if I did not mention that she has probably already got a folk choir put together and singing, All God’s Children Have A Place In The Choir.
To one of the finest people it has been my pleasure to know, until we meet again, God Bless.

My warmest regards and unending love,
Allen R. Bevan
Allen R. Bevan
Friend
October 23, 2020
Betty Taylor was a remarkable woman. She did so much for the youth at Embury United Methodist Church. I remember her starting a special choir for not only the youth, but for young parents. I remember her teaching us to make hardtack candy and taking them to the shut ins . She always listened intently if you had a problem and gave her good sound advice. I’ve missed her since they left Embury, but will miss her even more now. Enjoy the happiness in heaven, Betty! It is well deserved. I love you with all my heart❤
Barbara DeLucy Kobesky
Friend
October 23, 2020
Dear Rev. Taylor and family,

The only songs that I know I learned from Betty. I've not seen her since she served at Embury United Methodist Church in Scranton; but her songs are with me always. Thanks so much for sharing your wonderful wife and mother with me. May God bless you.
Abbe Kauffman
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Tom and family.
Nick and Betty Andrews
Friend
October 23, 2020
Dear Rev. Tom and family, I was saddened to hear of Betty's passing. She was and always will continue to be an important person in my journey on this earth. Her encouragement and support helped me become a music teacher and church musician. I have since retired from both but I owe all of my wonderful teaching experiences to her and Tom. God bless you all
Love and prayers
Karen Evans Lotz
Karen Evans Lotz
Friend
October 23, 2020
God’s Peace, love, & gentle grieving to you, Tom, & your family Betty’s beautiful spirit is free from her Earthly body & joins Souls in Heaven’s pure love & effortless realm! . I and MANY others have been blessed by her calming presence; modeling a Christian heart & hands; & deep love for God, her husband & family.

“Tears of sorrow purify the heart, & a smile warms it with understanding”
(paraphrased). Khalil Gibran
Mary (Wilson) Vogel Fairbanks FUMC
October 23, 2020
A wonderful caring person who ministered to those in need.
Mary Ritchie
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Dear Tom and Family, In the short time I have known Betty, there are so many positive memories. Her ever present smile, her gentle demeanor, her humility, her hospitality, her absolute love of and devotion to Tom and her family, her continuing relationships with people over the years from the churches and communities she and Tom served. Looking at photos from trips her sense of adventure and ability to have fun during all of her travels.
The most amazing action I witnessed in Betty was her ability to design and create that magnificent, intricate Alaska quilt when she was in the early stages of her illness. I can only imagine the kind of discipline, energy and determination it took for her to focus as she would have had to in the process of creating the quilt at a time when focusing was I'm sure very difficult for her.
She was so obviously a woman of faith who served her God and was a role model for other people to follow. Well done, good and faithful servant. Love and hugs to each of you. Libby
Libby Ivy
Friend
October 22, 2020
We remember her always standing by your side with big angel wings! I remember how much You both helped our congregation through a troublesomeTime. What a great blessing it was!
Pat and Barbara McBride
Friend
October 22, 2020
Tom, You know how much I loved you and Betty. You both always turned on a light in my heart when I saw you. Betty was such a warm, gentle person. There will now always be a small hole in my heart labeled “Betty Taylor.” I hope I can use it to find joy in my grief. I hope you can find healing in your grief knowing we are all with you.
Holly Puterbaugh
Friend
October 22, 2020
Betty was a lovely woman. Her smile always lit up the First Congregational Church. I looked forward to seeing her there over the years.
May she rest with God. Kay Ryder
Kay Ryder
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved