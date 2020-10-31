Rev. T. & Family,

It is with my deepest sorrow to hear of Mrs. T.’s passing. Both of you had such an impact on my life and the youth group and folk choir at Embury UM Church in Scranton. You laid the foundations and showed us how to grow to be fine, upstanding adults. Thank you for the lessons taught and learned. I am so thankful for the time and love you both spent and loved us for who were, a group of kids so dissimilar but you loved us and guided us as only the two of you could.

My prayer would be for you to feel the comfort and love of Christ. May he grant you with the strength to carry on your lives in health and love.

Remember, she is never far from you. If you listen close enough you will hear her speak to you. She has slipped the veil of man and now resides with God and Saints.

I would be remiss if I did not mention that she has probably already got a folk choir put together and singing, All God’s Children Have A Place In The Choir.

To one of the finest people it has been my pleasure to know, until we meet again, God Bless.



My warmest regards and unending love,

Allen R. Bevan

