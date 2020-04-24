|
|
Betty Ruth was born on June 10, 1921, in Royalton, Illinois, to Jesse Warren Reeves and Bertha Mae Bounds Reeves. Her father was a coal miner, a farmer, and in later years, a bus driver.
Considered a "puny" child, Betty once heard a neighbor say to her mother that she would probably not live a long and healthy life. Betty proved that assessment false as she was only months away from her 99th birthday when she passed away on April 14, 2020, at Denali Center Nursing Home, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
From a very early age, Betty had a love of singing. She had fond memories of gathering on the porch after family meals where her dad would play the harmonica, Uncle John would play the violin, Uncle Marion would play the guitar and she would sing. Uncle Marion had a band and if she had not been so young, she would have loved to travel with them and sing.
Betty's life was a difficult one. She lived through the depression and found herself out on her own and supporting herself as a waitress at the young age of 14. At age 16, in 1938, she met and married Harry O'Connell and had two children. Betty devoted her life to raising and loving her children. They were her greatest treasures. After raising them, she worked in a chemical factory until her retirement at age 62. In the first year of her retirement, she met and married her second husband, Kenneth Bremer.
After Ken's death in 1986, Betty lived alone for the next 28 years, in a home in the countryside, in Cedar Hill, Missouri. She was very proud of her beautiful Bremer Pines. She was never happier than when she was cleaning, tidying up and decorating her home. One of her favorite memories was that of entertaining and hosting people at her home and her beautiful pool. She kept a beautiful yard and cut and maintained it herself up into her 90s.
In 2014, Betty moved to Fairbanks to live with her daughter Pat, after her son Harry, passed away in 2013. She entered Denali Center in 2016. (Betty had previously broken both hips and was now unable to walk.)
Betty had a keen sense of humor and loved to tease. At 98, time had begun to erase some of her treasured memories and recollections, but you'd always catch a glimpse of them in her wit and humor and sparkling blue eyes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Bertha Reeves; her first husband, Harry O'Connell; her second husband, Ken Bremer; her son, Harry "Sonny" O'Connell and his wife Vicki O'Connell; her son-in-law, David Welborn; and her siblings, Virginia Reeves Kapper and husband Leslie, Kathleen Reeves Maly and husband Steve, Pauline Boyer Martin and husband Charles, Robert Reeves, and John Boyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Welborn; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a giver of both time and talent. She was a wonderful grandmother and mother. She passed away peacefully holding her daughter's hand on April 14, at Denali Center. She was incredibly loved by her family and the staff. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Due to the restrictions of the national COVID-19 emergency, the family looks forward to announcing a memorial ceremony at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest At Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on April 22, 2020, in Cedar Hill, Missouri.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 24, 2020