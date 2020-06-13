Beverley A. Baker, widowed 1986 (Ray E. Baker, 1925)

Feb. 18, 1931-June 3, 2020, 89 years old

Born in Redwood City, Calif.

Lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, 1959-1986; Gridley, California; Cottonwood, Arizona, where she lived alone until February 2020, when she needed full-time hospice care by Valley View Medical. Thank you all for your love of mother through her end of life. And to Chris who was there from the onset of moms needs to the end June 3, 2020, 4:30 p.m.

Survived by four children: Bruce, Brett, Blane and Blynn Baker; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Beverley's faith was that of an earthly resurrection. She was faithful to her God, Jehovah, until her death.

She leaves many friends and family. that loved her and knew her spirit.

