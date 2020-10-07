1/1
Beverly Mays Prince
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Mays Prince, 94, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
Beverly was born in Vernonia, Oregon, the daughter of Albert and Bertie Bassett. She attended Vernonia schools, where she met her lifelong friend Mary Binkley in first grade. Beverly and Mary came to Alaska in 1945, spending the summer in Ketchikan before moving to Fairbanks to enroll at the University of Alaska.
Beverly met her future husband, Ed Prince, on campus on the steps of the Eielson Building. They were married in 1947 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, built a log home in Hamilton Acres, and raised their family there.
Beverly was a member of St. Matthew's Church, PEO, Eastern Star, Amaranth, and the Hamilton Acres Women's Club. She enjoyed knitting, making fur parkas, picking berries, gardening, reading, and drinking coffee with friends and family. She was a part of an amazing group of strong, resourceful women in early Fairbanks who were friends for life. She will be remembered for being unflappable, calm and kind. "Sweet" is the word many friends use to describe Beverly.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Prince; partner of 20 years, Sydnor Stealey; brother, Bill Bassett; and sister, Bobbie Hays. She is survived by children Sarah Jordan (Eric) of Sitka; Andy Prince (Linda) of Fairbanks; Marty Prince (Yvonne) of Orange, California; Danny Prince (Jennifer) of Corbett, Oregon; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved