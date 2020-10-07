Beverly Mays Prince, 94, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.

Beverly was born in Vernonia, Oregon, the daughter of Albert and Bertie Bassett. She attended Vernonia schools, where she met her lifelong friend Mary Binkley in first grade. Beverly and Mary came to Alaska in 1945, spending the summer in Ketchikan before moving to Fairbanks to enroll at the University of Alaska.

Beverly met her future husband, Ed Prince, on campus on the steps of the Eielson Building. They were married in 1947 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, built a log home in Hamilton Acres, and raised their family there.

Beverly was a member of St. Matthew's Church, PEO, Eastern Star, Amaranth, and the Hamilton Acres Women's Club. She enjoyed knitting, making fur parkas, picking berries, gardening, reading, and drinking coffee with friends and family. She was a part of an amazing group of strong, resourceful women in early Fairbanks who were friends for life. She will be remembered for being unflappable, calm and kind. "Sweet" is the word many friends use to describe Beverly.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Prince; partner of 20 years, Sydnor Stealey; brother, Bill Bassett; and sister, Bobbie Hays. She is survived by children Sarah Jordan (Eric) of Sitka; Andy Prince (Linda) of Fairbanks; Marty Prince (Yvonne) of Orange, California; Danny Prince (Jennifer) of Corbett, Oregon; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store