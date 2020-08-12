Bill Crawford to all who knew him was a man who loved the outdoors, and he was always looking out for hunting season and anxious to tag that first moose of the season to feed his family for the winter. He was called to be with his heavenly father on Feb. 5, 2020, while he was at home with his wife of 32 years, Brenda Crawford, and FooFoo by his side.

William Lee Crawford was a longtime and recently retired Alaska Railroad Corp. employee, and he enjoyed the job that brought him and his wife to Fairbanks, Alaska, accompanied by his stepson, DeWayne Koenig-Messer.

Bill Crawford was always looking to give a helping hand and was very knowledgeable about many things to offer advice when needed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Lee Crawford; and his stepson, DeWayne Koenig-Messer; and loving companion FooFoo, all residents of Fairbanks, Alaska.

