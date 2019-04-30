Resources More Obituaries for Bill Mudd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bill Mudd

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On April 14, Bill Mudd passed away peacefully at the Pioneers' Home. Bill was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Garland, North Carolina, to Cicero and Nina Peterson Mudd. After graduating from Gastonia High School in 1951, he attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

While he was still in high school, a report from a former student inspired his interest in Alaska. Finally, in summer 1958, in search of a new of a new adventure, Bill rode his motorcycle to Alaska, arriving in Fairbanks, which began his 60-year Alaska adventure.

During his time in Alaska, Bill followed a wide and varied career. He worked at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner as a truck driver, circulation manager and general gofer for the publisher. He also worked for two summers as the storekeeper and postal clerk in the village of Rampart. Later, he lived in and worked as a teacher in bush villages Little Diomede, Birch Creek and Buckland.

In 1967, Bill started classes at the University of Alaska. While he was there, he met Isabelle Galbraith at a square dance. They were married in 1969 and spent the rest of their lives together dancing, working and traveling the world. He got his pilot's license and flew all across the country, flying all from western Alaska to the East Coast.

After they were married, Bill and Isabelle combined their talents to serve as education specialists in Kotzebue and then for five years in Bethel. During this time, they traveled to many remote villages in the area. In 1974, they moved to back to Fairbanks, where Bill began work as a financial analyst at Fort Wainwright for a few years and then as director of contracting until his retirement.

During their life together, Isabelle and Bill traveled several times with People to People tours to Scandinavia, St Petersburg, Russia, Paris, London, Japan and many places in China, including Beijing, Xian, Wuhan, Nanjing and Hong Kong, with stopovers in Tokyo and Shanghia.

After retirement, Isabelle and Bill continued to dance, and Bill began to call square dances. His singing voice was a pleasure to hear. He continued to enjoy musical events at the Pioneers' Home during his time there. He charmed all the ladies with his singing and dancing.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Isabelle; faithful sister, Lee Mudd; half-sister, Wanda, and her husband, Harry Lamb; and stepsons, Brad, Bill and Richard, and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Pioneers' Home who provided him with excellent care during the last several years of his life. They would also life to thank the staff of hospice who helped provide comfort during his last days.

His cremains will be interred in the family cemetery in Garland, North Carolina. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries