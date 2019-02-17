Bobby Earl Cooper passed away in his sleep Feb. 11, 2019, at age 44. Bobby was born Sept. 12, 1974, to Johnny Cooper and Patricia (Bullard) Uhl. Bobby was a loving son, brother, uncle and cousin. Bobby came to Alaska with his mother in 1979, along with his three brothers and sister. He remained here as an adult and called Alaska his home.

He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Cooper; brothers, John Cooper and Earl Devon Jones; uncles, Samuel Cooper, Henry Earl Bullard and Bobby Ray Bullard; grandfather, J.B. Cooper; grandmothers, Laura Cooper and Juanita Cowell; great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Mr. and Mrs. Pillows.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Patricia Uhl; brothers, William R. (Karen) Jones and Tony A. Cooper; sister, Tammy J. Porter; nieces, Ashley (Jason) Wood and children Cheyenne and Brooke, Christina (Kelden) Hawks and children Emilee, Calona and Dylan, Debra Porter (Ben Gaddis) and child Nickolas J Gaddis, and Sara K. Porter; nephews, Brian D. Jones (Toni Jackson) and child Juanita, Aerich W. Jones and Shawn Jones; aunts, Cloyie Edwards, Martha Cowell and Lisa Cowell.

Bobby had many more aunts, uncles and cousins spread out from Alaska all the way to North Carolina, along with friends from childhood who remained friends throughout his adult life. Please forgive us for not listing them all; there are too many to list.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Legacy Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St. Flowers can be sent to the same address to be received by the family. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary