Jan. 19, 1962 - Feb. 12, 2020
Bobby, 58, was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks on Jan. 19, 1962. He was the seventh of eight children born to John and Nora (Lisbourne) Kubanyi. He was born prematurely, weighing 2 pounds and 13 ounces at birth. Bobby lost his life on Feb. 12, 2020, due to a hit and run vehicle driver.
Bobby attended Nordale Elementary, Main Jr. High, Tanana Jr. High and was a 1980 graduate of Lathrop High School. While in high school, he lettered in cross-country running. His first job was delivering newspapers for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. He then worked at the Tiki Cove during his high school years.
After graduating from high school he worked in Prudhoe Bay for Pingo Corporation and then for 12 years working for British Petroleum Exploration. His last years were spent as a warehouseman in Fairbanks for Sourdough Transportation, Airland Transportation and American Relocation.
Bobby was known as a very hard, productive worker. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and was an avid gun collector. He was known to be an excellent cook. He enjoyed watching football, war and western movies, with John Wayne being his favorite actor. He also would never miss an episode of Dateline or 48 Hours. He was a shareholder of Tikigaq and Arctic Slope Regional Corporation.
Bobby was known by many as he chose not to drive and would walk everywhere, every day, throughout Fairbanks for the last 20-plus years. He was truly a kind soul, always helping others, generous and thoughtful. He will be missed immensely and leaves a great void in the lives of those who loved him dearly.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by siblings Jim (Maudy) Kubanyi, of Fairbanks, Don Kubanyi, of Nenana, Aileen "Babe" (Don "String") Welton, of North Pole, Elizabeth "Piquk" (Rex) Tuzroyluk, of Point Hope, Doris Kubanyi (Brian Baggett), of Anchorage, Victor Kubanyi, of Fairbanks, Arlette Kubanyi, of Palmer; 15 nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Buff Hardenbrook, good friends, Dennis and Liz Benham, and many others.
Bobby will be cremated and his Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 23, 2020