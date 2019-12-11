|
Bob Swindler, many year resident of North Pole, died Dec. 6, 2019. He left this life in his home with his daughters, two of his grandsons and his dog by his side.
The Army brought Bob to Alaska and he continued to work civil service as a pipe fitter on Ft. Wainwright after his honorable discharge from the Army. He was very proud of his country and retired medically from his civil service career. He was a proud member and former commander of American Legion Post 11 in Fairbanks. He loved fishing and being ornery with his buddies at The Badger Den. He spent the last 10 years of his life living near Lake Eufaula, restoring old cars and hanging with his faithful dog, Boone.
He is survived by his son Lucas Swindler and wife Krystal and their children Cadence and Nolan of Moore, Oklahoma; his daughter, Britni Means and husband Will and their children Jameson, Cianna, Rowen, Helene, Isla and Samuel of Jacksonville, North Carolina; and his daughter Brandi Swindler and her sons Kingston, Royal and Roman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Bob was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. Though he was rough around the edges, he could be very generous and kind, too.
A private service to spread his ashes in his beloved Alaska will be held at a later date over the summer, followed by a "have a beer for Bob" gathering at The Badger Den. His family encourages all who wish to attend to email [email protected] for date information.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 11, 2019