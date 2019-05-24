Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Lee (MacCallum) Johnson

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nov. 28, 1942 – May 5, 2019

Bonnie Johnson, devoted wife, sister, mother and nurse, died peacefully after a valiant battle with chronic respiratory disease on the morning of May 5, 2019, in Anchorage, where she had recently moved. As one of her longtime nursing colleagues observed, "Bonnie left us the first week of National Nurses Month and the week preceding Mother's Day - the two holidays that encapsulates two of Bonnie's greatest loves."

Her third great love was her husband, Fred C. Johnson. Bonnie met Fred when they were 15 years old at East High School in Rockford, Illinois. After graduation, Bonnie attended nursing school at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital (now Rush) in Chicago, where she graduated with honors in 1963. She married Fred on April 25, 1965, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Rockford. They recently celebrated their 54th anniversary, along with 62 years of love and friendship.

Her biggest 52-year adventure began when her husband was drafted into the Army at Fort Greely in 1967. They drove a station wagon up the Alaska Highway to Delta Junction, where Bonnie made a home for them in a tiny log cabin. During the next three years, they embraced everything Alaska. They kept and ran a dog team, and learned to hunt, trap, fish, sew and can food. Bonnie created a new group of friends who became lifelong family in Delta Junction. And, in 1969, had a son, Mark Vallance. Bonnie was as far from her proper Midwestern upbringing as she could get. The little family moved to the early wilderness of Chena Pump Road after Fred's service was complete. And, in 1971, her daughter, Tracy Anne, was born.

Bonnie began a lifetime of community involvement in Fairbanks. The family became founding members of Christ Lutheran Church, where Bonnie loved teaching Sunday school, volunteering and making lifelong family friends.

As a public health nurse for more than 30 years, Bonnie identified and tackled a wide variety of health needs in Fairbanks. She was consistently praised for her cooperative spirit, intelligence, grace and leadership while working on the many initiatives that improved public health in the Golden Heart City. Working with a devoted team, state and federal agencies and other health organizations, Bonnie either led or was a solid contributor to many important changes. She was instrumental in starting hospice care in Fairbanks and helped establish the first local chapter of the National Association of Diabetes. Bonnie coordinated tuberculosis care and education, and with her leadership the fetal alcohol syndrome diagnostic service became a reality in Fairbanks. Her concern with preventing chronic diseases with good nutrition led to her "5-a-Day Fruits and Vegetables" campaign. She testified as a health expert to legislative bodies. And, realizing it was the little things that were as important as the big ones, Bonnie was active in organizing a volunteer nursing clinic, "Feet First," recognizing the importance of foot care.

Nurse mentoring and ongoing education was important to Bonnie no matter what program she was working on and she made time for her own, too. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Alaska Anchorage in 1979. In 2015, for her qualities of "leadership, achievements, integrity and compassion," she was awarded a BP Girl Scouts "Women of Distinction" award.

After retirement, she continued to be active in nursing associations and fellowship activities. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, gardening, cooking and reading. In recent years, she and her husband spent many pleasant Januarys with old Rockford friends in Sarasota, Florida.

Bonnie had a passionate appreciation for antique stores, berry picking, garage sales and gardens. She was a true "gatherer," lining her nest and surroundings with beautiful and elegant items that gave her great pleasure. She always decorated for every holiday, and loved Christmas and recognizing Swedish and Scottish traditions.

Bonnie was preceded into the afterlife by her mother, Alice, nee Nelson, and father, George MacCallum; her dear aunts, Norma Nelson and Verna Larson; and her father-in-law, Sigurd Johnson.

Left remembering her with loving hearts is her husband of 54 years, Fred C. Johnson; son, Mark V. (Jamie) Johnson, of Anchorage; daughter, Tracy A. Vanairsdale (David), of Fairbanks; grandsons, Oliver V. and James P. Johnson; sisters, Beverly (Jerry) Jellen, and Barbara MacCallum; mother-in-law, Carolyn Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sonya (Dale) Nimrod and Priscilla (John) Lehman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Bonnie L. Johnson are planned at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Christ Lutheran Church. A reception will be afterward at the church. Memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to Foundation Health Partners Hospice Services, an organization and purpose that she was passionate about supporting, at 2001 Gillam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701.