July 14, 1954 - May 31, 2019

Bonnie Sue Bayless, 64, of Fairbanks, passed away May 31.

Bonnie was born July 14, 1954, in Fairbanks. She lived 44 years in Fairbanks, but spent her early years in Valdez and Copper Center.

Prior to her retirement, Bonnie worked for the Credit Union 1 for 23 years. She retired in July 2017.

Bonnie was born and raised in Alaska. Bonnie was such a character and has brought joy to so many people who have worked with her and taken care of her over the years. Bonnie was involved in the Special Olympics over the years and really enjoyed competing. Bonnie loved music and loved to sing and dance. Bonnie could light up the room and she will truly be missed.

We want to give a huge thank you to the Fairbanks Resource Agency for all the love and support shown to Bonnie for all these years she has been in their care. It is because of the excellent care, love and support that was given to Bonnie that she has lived a long and healthy life.

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has worked with Bonnie and had taken care of her over the years. Bonnie was so loved by all and it is so heartwarming to see how much she meant to everyone that knew her.

Bonnie is survived by her brother, William Bayless of Copper Center; niece, Julie Counter of Anchorage; nephew, Jerry Cronk of Copper Center; niece, Cynthia Starns, of Anchorage; niece, Rebbeca Bayless, of Anchorage; niece, Leah Custard, of Bend, Oregon; and nephew, Greg Bayless, of Stanwood, Washington. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, John Bayless; mother, Alice Bayless; sister, Ellenore Cronk; uncle, Richard Roberts; uncle, Robert Roberts; uncle, Ellis Roberts; aunt, Mary Roberts; and nephew, Jeff Bayless.

A funeral and celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse at Door of Hope Church, 270 Fairhill Road, Fairbanks, AK 99712 from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary