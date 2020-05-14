|
Fairbanks lost a longtime resident and community visionary Bradford Winship Clark on May 9, 2020. He died in his home at age 56, surrounded by his wife and closest friends after an eight-month battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Brad arrived in Fairbanks in 1982, full of wonder and adventure. After studying English Literature at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he later completed a BA degree in theology in Minnesota.
Brad lived a full and healthy life, fond of yoga, meditation, running and backcountry adventures. His deep love for nature reached back to childhood, and he continued nourishing his always curious mind on a wide range of topics. To experience Brad was to encounter a genuinely engaged and kind man, with vibrant eyes and a positive outlook that quickly found the good in those around him.
Brad's belief and passion for community and stewardship carried him not only in his personal life but drove his professional vision. During his later career at Tanana Chiefs Medical Center and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, he believed that building a strong community of health care providers, integrated with the broader health care canvas, was essential for a sustainable system.
Known for his sense of humor, sharp wit and eclectic inclinations, Brad loved originality, reading, cooking, plants and engaged in a deep and enduring quest for what is real in this brief life. Brad was a seeker and a giver, not a taker, and his absence is a tremendous loss to a world that needs more kind souls like him. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Virginia Clark, of Hallowell, Maine, and his wife, Amy Johnson, of Fairbanks, Alaska. Husband, friend and colleague, we all miss you, Brad. A memorial date will be announced when pandemic circumstances permit, see www.caringbridge.org/visit/bradclark1963.
In memory of Brad's life, direct donations in his honor to Hospice Services via:
bit.ly/2y0PJif.
phone: 907-458-5550.
Mail or drop off: Hospice Services, 2001 Gillam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 14, 2020