Brandon Charles Stickman, 36, went home to the Lord on Christmas Day. He was the first-born son of Vernon Sr. and Arla Stickman in Fairbanks.
He was raised all his life in Tanana and lived a subsistence lifestyle. He was a really good hunter and provided moose meat for his family. He loved line fishing but didn't care much for catch and release.
He enjoyed playing games, watching movies and being with his cousins and friends. He was really thoughtful about others and always willing to share what he had. He always had a smile to share with everyone he met. He loved practical jokes. He had such a kind and gentle soul. He was a whiz with electronics and was constantly helping his family.
He is survived by his parents Vernon Sr. and Arla Stickman, his maternal grandmother Edith Bifelt and he has too many uncles, aunts, cousins and family to name.
He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Vernon Corey Stickman Jr., cousin and close friend Kenneth James "Kenny Mo" Johnson, his paternal great-grandparents James and Cecelia Johnson, his grandparents Donald and Jessie Stickman and his maternal grandfather Fred Bifelt and numerous other relatives.
Brandon will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Tanana. Following the services and burial, there will be a traditional potlatch and Indian dancing at the Community Hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 31, 2019