Motto: "Live, Love, and Breathe Life"

Brianna was born to Dwight and Beverlee (Lavine) Staege on Aug. 22, 1975, in Fairbanks, and passed away March 24, 2019. She attended elementary schools in Osceola, Wisconsin, and Fairbanks, and graduated from West Valley High School in 1994. She completed an airline reservationist class in Fairbanks and an associate degree in medical records in Bolivar, Missouri.

Born with spina bifida, Brianna had an indomitable spirit. She used a wheelchair but did not consider herself limited. At 19, she and a friend drove her hand-controlled car down the Alaska Highway to Wisconsin. She never missed a school dance or a chance to be a friend. We are grateful for her intrepid courage and zest for life.

Her daughter, Katlynn, was her greatest joy in life. They adored each other and shared a love of fun, music and laughter.

Brianna is survived by her daughter; her parents; stepmother, Diane; a sister, Kimberlee; brothers, Bryan (Maureen), and Shayne, and by their children. A private celebration of life will be held this summer, with interment in Riverside Cemetery in Owen, Wisconsin.

Her family wishes to thank the staffs of Seattle Children's Hospital; in Minneapolis; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Salt Lake City; and University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank. Hundreds of nurses and many, doctors have worked miracles for Brianna and her family; thanks all of them.

Donations in her name may be made to any Shriners Hospital. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary