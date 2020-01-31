|
Marjorie Briggs, 92, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Marge and her husband, Keith, were Fairbanks community members since 1965 and touched the lives of many people over the years. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Keith (1995), and her son, Paul (2018).
Over the past five years, Marge resided at the Chugiak Senior Center, the Palmer Pioneers' Home and Baxter Senior Living in Anchorage, where her quick wit and acerbic tongue left her mark on residents and staff alike. She will be missed.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Gloria Hartzmann and Janice Shipman, and numerous grandchildren.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 31, 2020