Brittany Lauren Saunders blessed the lives of Larry and Carla Saunders on Sept. 25, 1992. She was the delightfully mischievous little sister of Shannon Mary Trujillo and was a wonderfully dedicated big sister to Shyanne, Chad and Seth. She was a fierce defender of her siblings in any situation.
Brittany was the "wild child" of our dreams. She was spontaneous and outgoing and did not hold back on her dreams. She lived her life to the fullest and left us with an excellent example of "Live your best life!"
Brittany had a loud, spunky laugh that filled the room and everyone in it with laughter. As soon as she laughed others could not hold back in joining her. Her infectious laugh brightened our lives as well as anyone else who had the privilege of hearing her laugh.
Brittany had so many dreams, which included traveling, getting married, and having a family to care for. Even though she wasn't able to live out some of those dreams, she was always involved in the lives of her many adopted nieces and nephews. She was the best aunt.
Brittany loved to travel as often as she could. She had a lot of close friends that she loved to visit, if not only to see their children. Her family is happy that she was able to travel to Hawaii, New York, Texas, New Orleans, California, Florida and Illinois. Make-A-Wish Foundation made a family trip possible to the Bahamas. Britt was also no stranger to Seattle or Las Vegas!
Brittany loved spending time with her friends and family. She was compassionate and empathetic toward those who were sick and wanted to be there for them until their end.
Brittany was really appreciative of her Alaska Native culture. She attended WEIO - the World Eskimo Indian Olympics - the Festival of Native Arts and Fiddlers Festival as much as she could.
With her eccentric style, colorful hair and nails, she was hard to miss in a crowd!
There were so many things she loved about life. Brittany enjoyed being around her big extended family, friends and especially babies. Marshmallow was her fur-baby that she raised from a puppy. She loved snow cones, her infamous mustard sandwiches and pretzels with Cheese-Whiz.
She watched "Say Yes to the Dress" all the time with her mother and Criminal Minds, of course.
She fought so hard to stay in our lives for as long as she could and even in passing, our memories of her will stay with us forever. Live your life to the fullest in memory of our beautiful Brittany. Live your dreams!
Brittany's care team throughout her life that she was most thankful for were Dr. Schultz of 15 years and, most recent, Dr. Tsigonis, who would do just about anything for Brittany.
Other respected people in her life that were always an encouragement to her: Pastor Duffet, Brother Leon Groff, Brother Dave, Pastor Smith, Brother Neal Greenfield and Brother Jeff Day.
Brittany came from a huge family that consists of the Vents, of Huslia, and the Saunders, of Kaltag. Many people have been so caring and loving throughout her life. Forgive us if we have forgotten your name. Most special to Brittany were Nakon', Mabel, Alisha, Bev and Justin; her friends, Grace, Lindy and Tim Shea, Darla, Amber, Missy, Zena, Skye; Rachelle, Rebecca and Rachel Fleener, Samantha, Tina; and Godmother Margie who sent her an annual birthday package of the most delicious dry meat.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Larry and Carla Saunders; siblings, Shannon (Arron) Trujillo, Shyanne, Chad, Seth; grandmother, Thelma Saunders; grandmother, Hazel Krause; and grandfather, Bob Brink. Brittany is survived by her Saunders family, Floyd, Sr. (Delores); Jay (Cindy), Shawn (Barb), Kevin (Nora), Laura, Kim (Eli) Nicholas; Vent family, Warner (Alberta) Vent, Lorna Vent, Eddie (Maudrey), Mabel, Sharon (Paul) Lestenkof. Brittany was preceded in death by her uncle, Chad Vent; cousin Wilfred Bifelt; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mary Vent; maternal grandfather, Ed Krause; and paternal grandfather, Lawrence Saunders Sr.
The funeral will be at noon, April 30, at Open Door Baptist Church.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2020