Fredi (Schwader) Brown died peacefully at her home in Fairbanks, Nov. 20, 2019, with family at her bedside. Fredi is survived by her daughters, Gari Bystedt (Gus), Valerie Perry and step-daughters Michelle Mahelona (Bill), Denise Fritz (Ben), 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, H.Leo Brown, daughter Carole and step-son Gregory.
Fredi was born in Lake Chelan, Washington, to Fred and Bernice (Sines) Schwader on Jan. 29, 1932. She grew up in Chelan, and after graduating from high school, went to work at the local bank. Fredi wanted to do something adventurous with her life so she saved enough money to take flying lessons. While coming in for a landing on her solo flight, she was spotted by her future husband Leo, who just had to meet her. They were married in 1954 and moved to Anchorage in the spring of 1956 with their daughter, Gari. Carole was born their first year in Alaska and Valerie three years later.
They moved to Clear, where Leo went to work building the BMEW site. Leo and Fredi built a small trailer court and school to house the families of employees at the site. In 1967, they moved to Fairbanks and in 1969 to their home of 49 years on Persinger Drive.
Fredi went to work in 1969 as Administrative Secretary to the Principal at North Pole Elementary, where she worked until her retirement.
After retirement, she and Leo enjoyed traveling, camping, gold mining on the Koyukuk, and building their cabin at Quartz Lake. They especially enjoyed hosting visits from family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019, in the Binkley Room at Pike's Waterfront Lodge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice Services or the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2019