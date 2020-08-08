On July 26 Bruce Dustin Law, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 49. He was born on March 25, 1971 in Fairbanks at Bassett Army Hospital to Robert and Lois (Tritt) Law.

Bruce attended Fox Elementary School and met many of his lifelong friends whom he cherished until the very end. He called them "The Fox Kids." Throughout his school years he met many more friends he spoke of fondly. After school he met and married the love of his life, Frances. Together for almost 28 years they raised four wonderful kids, Derek, Robert, Cadence and Tyler. Bruce always joked around saying he had 18 years of changing diapers. He loved watching each of them grow into the great young adults that they are. He adored them. Bruce was always watching over and supporting them in their endeavors. He loved to watch them play sports whether it was soccer, baseball, hockey, wrestling, basketball or swimming just to name a few, always cheering them on in all the tournaments. He enjoyed teaching them what he knew. When he was not at sports events for his kids he was cooking for them, or taking them to movies, swimming, fishing, or camping.

Bruce has so many interests and hobbies. He called and always made time to meet friends or help when they called. He loved music, every genre, from metal to classical, attending concerts with his wife all around Alaska and many others in various states. Instead of love notes he would send songs to her that he thought she would like. Scuba diving became his happy place and anything involving the ocean. Fishing though, was a given. he planned his summers around the salmon runs and halibut fishing. He loved helping his wife and family smoke and process the catch.

In the summer of 1994, he began firefighting and soon after he started in the electrical field. This became his career path. He traveled extensively, working in residential, commercial, and industrial settings to become a well-rounded electrician. And of course meeting many more lifelong friends along the way. His work brought him to many places, including around the world to the Marshall Islands. He would call home every morning and night just to check in and see how our day was. Family was his center. He called us his "rock that he was grounded to" no matter where he went. He would spend his time off with his family in Hawaii and all over Alaska.

Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest. He always had a big smile and a hug for people. The saying "Bigger than life" is an understatement when describing him. It was always exciting to see where we would go and end up. Overall, though, he loved his family. Everything he did, and all his adventures, always finished at home.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Law, and children, Derek, Robert, Cadence and Tyler; by his mother, Lois Law; siblings, Larissa Law, Donald Law, and Russell Ketzler; and by his maternal aunts, Beverly (Sampson) Peter, Nena (Thomas) Wilson, and Bertie (Rick) Tritt; uncles Albert Tritt, C.J. Christian; his great-uncle, William Tritt; paternal aunt, Judy Zueger; uncle, Jack Law; uncle Jean (Star) Hayek; sisters-in-law, Sonja (Shaun) Ahern, Stephanie (Ryan) Harris, Nichole (Jimmie) Childers, and Johnnie Moses; in-laws, Sheryl (Jeff) Mierotto, Myrica Mierotto, Gary Stevens, Alisa Stevens, Leah Thompson and many more; nieces and nephews, Kristin, Gabe Law, Noah Law, Kelly, Daniel Ahern; Nicholas, Christian Westberry, Brandon Hutchens, Maria, Jamie, Andrew, Joe, Ernie, Jim Childers, Gracie, Andrea Moses and Erik Ketzler; cousin, Clint Peters and so many other cousins and friends too many to list. He was a beautiful child and remained so in spirit.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Law and George and Helen Tritt; his father, Robert Law; aunts, Loreve Hunt, Laura Rodriguez, Mary Schmeider, and Elizabeth Metcalf; uncle, George Tritt Jr.; and his loving mother and father-in-law, Myrtle Beham and Bert Beham.

There will be a small service held for Bruce at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. outside for close family and friends There will be a Zoom link for others to view the service. Please message Sonja Ahern with your email address for the invite. Due to the current pandemic, masks must be worn, people must stay 6 feet apart and bring your own chairs. There will be no potluck held. When the COVID-19 situation allows, there will hopefully be a celebration of life next year.

