Byron Alvin Toovak was reunited with his family in Heaven on June 29, 2019. Byron was born in Anchorage on Feb. 3, 1992. He was the son of Alvin Martin of Fort Yukon,AK and Donna Toovak from Ugagavik,AK. Byron was raised by his dad Alvin Martin after his mom passed on. He was raised to know the Lord at an early age. Byron was attached to his father, they did everything together. He taught him his culture and language. He knew the Lord's Prayer in Gwich'in. He recited the prayer every night. Byron was a very happy go lucky type of guy.he also had a gentle spirit and was a very likable person and had the ability to acquire many friends because of his humor and pleasant personality. He respected his culture and elders very well. Bryron attended Fort Yukon school and later on went to Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks, AK. He lived in Anchorage, AK for a short time and spent most of his life in Fairbanks, AK. He spent his younger years in Fort Yukon, AK with his dad. He was an emergency firefighter for Forestry at DNR. He survived by his first cousin Alvina McCune of Lewiston, Idaho. His half brother Roland Toovak of Anchorage,AK. His older brother Alvin Martin Jr. whom was adopted out. Step brother's Todd Jantze,Billy Gjesdal, and step sister Audrey Gjesdal. Byron's paternal family passed on before him. His paternal cousins are the Alexander family of Fort Yukon flats and beyond. His maternal family is from Barrow, AK. one of his prized possessions were his friends and are far too many to name. Byron was proceeded in death by his mom and dad. Alvin Martin, and Donna Toovak. His step brother Sonny William, His step sisters Starr Hamme and Denna Turco. Most of his family passed on before him. A visitation will be announced on his cousin Marilyn Savage's page on Facebook by friday. His final resting place will be in Fort Yukon on July 6, 2019 at the Episcopal Church and Mary Nathaniel will be officiating the service. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 5, 2019