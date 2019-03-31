Jo Ann (Dehart) Yinger, formerly of Fairbanks, passed away Feb. 16 after a short illness in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with her family nearby.

Jo Ann and Luther "Dee" Dehart drove to Alaska in the late '50s. She was true to the Alaskan spirit, tapping into her many skills and talents to help make a good life for her family. Jode's Upholstery was established in 1973 and was well-known for quality work and creative solutions to customer's problems. She was preceded in death by husbands, Luther "Dee" Dehart and Bernard "Bud" Yinger. Mom was known for her spirited laugh. Her laughter carried quite a distance, whether in a stressful situation or a joyous occasion. We loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed by friends and family in Fairbanks, Ohio and Arizona. She is survived by her children, Dan Foster (Roxanne), Ron Foster (Cheryl) and Josie King Dehart; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At Jo Ann's request, there will be a small graveside service in Ohio this summer, when she will buried next to her husband, Bud Yinger. Arrangements made by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 31, 2019